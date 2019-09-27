Seven arrested in Independence County drug cases

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a busy Thursday as state, county and local investigators arrested seven people in drug busts in separate locations.
According to a Facebook post from the Independence County Sheriff’s Department, the arrests happened in three locations throughout the county.
Lucas Blevins, 26, Batesville was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth less than two grams after a traffic stop on Gap Road.
Deputies later had a truck flee from them on Coe Lane, the post noted.
Chris Petree, 51, Anna Dean, 28, and Kamaria Wheeler, 21, all of Batesville were arrested after deputies reportedly found meth and pills in the vehicle.
Petree, Dean and Wheeler were arrested on suspicion of possession of meth with intent to deliver. Petree’s arrest also included suspicion of first-degree forgery.
On Thursday evening, deputies went to a home on Shultz Lane after getting a call about absconders at the house.
Authorities found meth and other items at the house, police said.
Dustin Clem, 29, Cave City, Leslie Shutt, 36, Batesville and Jamie Carter Jennings, 35, of Cave City were arrested after the search on suspicion of possession of meth with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug premises and possession of drug paraphernalia.
All seven people were being held in the Independence County jail Friday, awaiting a probable cause hearing, officials said.
The post noted that the Independence County Sheriff’s Department, 16th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Batesville Police Department and the Arkansas State Police participated in the arrests.
