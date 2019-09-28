Cars show up for D.A.R.E. program

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould’s Reynolds Park saw over 50 classic cars Saturday in support of the area’s D.A.R.E. program.
This marks the sixth year for the D.A.R.E car show and there’s been growing numbers over the years.
The Fraternal Order of Police were also there, cooking out and showing their support in the community.
Officer Scott Dodd goes to local schools in Region 8 and educated kids on many topics.
“We go in the school; it teaches what kids do every day in their everyday activity for school,” he said. “We talk about bullying, peer pressure, stress, alcohol, and tobacco. It teaches kids what not to do and if they do encounter certain activities, what they can do to prevent that.”
Dodd says the money raised from Saturday’s event will go to benefit kids in the local schools.
