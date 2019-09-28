Cars show up for D.A.R.E. program

Cars show up for D.A.R.E. program
The Fraternal Order of Police were also there cooking out and showing their support in the community. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Miranda Reynolds | September 28, 2019 at 4:05 PM CDT - Updated September 28 at 4:05 PM

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould’s Reynolds Park saw over 50 classic cars Saturday in support of the area’s D.A.R.E. program.

Officer Scott Dodd goes to local schools in Region 8 and educated kids on many topics.
Officer Scott Dodd goes to local schools in Region 8 and educated kids on many topics. (Source: KAIT-TV)

This marks the sixth year for the D.A.R.E car show and there’s been growing numbers over the years.

The Fraternal Order of Police were also there, cooking out and showing their support in the community.

Dodd says the money raised from today’s event will go to benefit kids in the local schools.
Dodd says the money raised from today’s event will go to benefit kids in the local schools. (Source: KAIT-TV)

Officer Scott Dodd goes to local schools in Region 8 and educated kids on many topics.

“We go in the school; it teaches what kids do every day in their everyday activity for school,” he said. “We talk about bullying, peer pressure, stress, alcohol, and tobacco. It teaches kids what not to do and if they do encounter certain activities, what they can do to prevent that.”

Dodd says the money raised from Saturday’s event will go to benefit kids in the local schools.

Paragould’s Reynolds Park saw over 50 classic cars in support of the area’s D.A.R.E. program.
Paragould’s Reynolds Park saw over 50 classic cars in support of the area’s D.A.R.E. program. (Source: KAIT-TV)

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.