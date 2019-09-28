Marathon helps fund more AEDs in NEA

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Over 600 runners were at NEA Baptist Saturday morning for a 5k and marathon to benefit a good cause.
The Heart and Sole Marathon has been going on for 15 years and more people come out to support it, year after year.
The money raised from the race goes to benefit the Community Health Education Foundation and automated external defibrillator program.
At least 75 AEDs have been placed throughout Northeast Arkansas and they have saved the lives of many people.
Race Director Emily Lard says runners come from across the country to support the group’s cause.
“We have a good, quality race and I think we do, pulling from 16 states, that kind of tells the story,” she said.
Lard says the race wouldn’t be possible without the efforts of nearly 200 volunteers.
