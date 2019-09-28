Music, food, fun set for Depot Days

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The event has been around for nearly a quarter of a century and pays tribute to the area’s musical history.
Event organizers say people can enjoy music, food and have fun at this year’s Depot Days in Newport.
The 22nd annual event started Friday evening with blues music on Front Street in Newport. American Idol semi-finalist Lauren Gray also performed Friday evening - the first day of the two-day event.
On Saturday, the music starts at 1 p.m. with every kind of music from rockin’ gospel to bluegrass hip-hop. Event organizers also said the Rock 'n' Roll Highway 67 Museum will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday with free admission.
The performers include:
1:15pm – 1:45pm Andy May (Newport’s Next Star) and The Country Crossroads Band
2:00pm – 3:00pm The Jimmy Dunham Family (Rockin’ Gospel)
3:20pm – 4:20pm Zyndall Raney Band (Classic Country Dance Rock)
4:40pm – 5:40pm Brandon Cunning Band (Memphis Rockabilly)
6:00pm – 7:15pm Cody Slaughter (Elvis Lives!)
7:30pm – 8:30pm The Cleverlys (Bluegrass Hip-Hop)
8:50pm – 10:20pm Lee Roy Parnell (Legendary Country Superstar)
The event concludes with a fireworks show at 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
You can learn more about the event by going to the Depot Days website.
