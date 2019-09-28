Preserve Arkansas brings “Mid Mod Arkansas” to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Preserve Arkansas continued its Mid-Mod Arkansas tour in Jonesboro Friday.
The event kicked off with a guided tour at the Patteson House.
The home, located on Harrisburg Road, was designed in 1962 by F. Eugene Withrow. Attendees were able to admire the home while enjoying refreshments.
The tour series works to bring awareness and appreciation to Arkansas’ unique Mid-Century Modern architecture.
Preserve Arkansas’ Executive Director Rachel Patton said their goal is to bring awareness and increase appreciation for Arkansas’ unique Mid-Century Modern architecture.
“I think a lot of people like Mid-Century Design because it reminds them of their youth. A lot of the people that are here tonight may be knew the Pattesons or are just mid-century buffs. It’s popular again,” Patton said.
The series will continue Saturday with a visit to two neighboring homes on Twin Oaks Avenue. The Fuller-Shannon and Maddox House were built in the late 1960s for two Jonesboro families.
Tickets are available for the Saturday tour, just click here or you can purchase them at the door.
