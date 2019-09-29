Lyon holds off Texas Wesleyan to pick up 53-45 win on Homecoming

Midway through the third quarter, Bradford found Finley for a 24-yard touchdown that gave the Scots a 34-27 advantage. The play of the game occurred for the Scots on their ensuing possession. Backed up to their own one-yard line, Lyon attempted a pair of passes for some breathing room, but were unsuccessful. Against single man-to-man coverage, Satterfield was able to beat his defender off the line and found his way into the end zone on a 99-yard catch-and-run. The 99-yard touchdown by Satterfield is the longest reception program history and marked his third touchdown reception of the game, which is also a program record.