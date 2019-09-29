Lyon holds off Texas Wesleyan to pick up 53-45 win on Homecoming

Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
BATESVILLE, Ark. – With excitement buzzing around Pioneer Stadium on Saturday night for Homecoming & Family Weekend at Lyon College, Texas Wesleyan and the Scots fit the billing as the two teams combined for 98 total points in the game. The Scots put an exclamation point on the day as Lyon outlasted the Rams, 53-45, in a high-scoring affair.
Lyon broke five individual single-game records in the game and improved its record to 3-1 (2-0 Sooner Athletic Conference), while TWU dropped to 0-4 (0-2 SAC).
Texas Wesleyan jumped out quickly against the Scots and opened up the game with a 14-0 advantage in the first five minutes of the first quarter.
Lyon began to find its rhythm in the game and produced a scoring drive on its next possession. After a trio of short runs, the Scots went to the air as Isaiah Bradford connected with Randy Satterfield for a 70-yard touchdown and cut the deficit in half.
Texas Wesleyan muffed the ensuing kickoff as the Scots pounced on the loose ball and took over possession. Lyon drove the ball down to the Texas Wesleyan one-yard line before the Scots lost the handle of the ball as TWU picked it up and returned it 99 yards for the scoop-and-score. TWU missed the point-after attempt, but held a 20-7 advantage over the Scots.
Before the Rams could take advantage of the momentum shift after the scoop-and-score, Orreon Finley sparked the Scots in a big way as he returned the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and pulled the Scots within six at 20-14. The 98-yard kickoff return by Finely is the longest kickoff return in program history.
Lyon opened up the scoring in the second quarter with a 28-yard field goal by Ignacio Gomez before the Scots took their first lead of the game at 24-20 late in the second quarter on a 40-yard touchdown reception by Satterfield.
The Scots appeared as if they were going to hold a four-point advantage over the Rams at the half, but a personal foul penalty by Lyon gave the Rams good field position with just seconds remaining before the break. Donovan Isom took advantage and found Brandon Rolfe for a 46-yard touchdown as TWU took a 27-24 lead at the half.
The third quarter proved to be the difference in the game as the Scots outscored the Rams, 20-3, in the period. Gomez tied the game at 27-27 with a 23-yard field goal in the opening minutes of the third quarter before the Scots began to pull away.
Midway through the third quarter, Bradford found Finley for a 24-yard touchdown that gave the Scots a 34-27 advantage. The play of the game occurred for the Scots on their ensuing possession. Backed up to their own one-yard line, Lyon attempted a pair of passes for some breathing room, but were unsuccessful. Against single man-to-man coverage, Satterfield was able to beat his defender off the line and found his way into the end zone on a 99-yard catch-and-run. The 99-yard touchdown by Satterfield is the longest reception program history and marked his third touchdown reception of the game, which is also a program record.
Gomez added a 21-yard field goal later in the quarter as Lyon took its largest lead of the game at 44-27 with 3:32 left in the third.
The two teams went on to exchange field goals before TWU trimmed the deficit to 10 at 47-37 in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Avery Childs to Collier Ricks.
Bradford capped off his record-setting night with his fifth passing touchdown of the game as he found Finley from 46-yards out for a score that gave Lyon a 53-37 advantage with 7:32 remaining. His five passing touchdowns and 462 passing yards and both individual single-game records for the Scots.
Texas Wesleyan added another touchdown late in the quarter on a 43-yard pass from Childs to Rolfe, but the Scots were able to run out the clock and held on for the victory.
Sam Taylor led the Scots defensively as he collected 10 total tackles, including one tackle-for-loss.
Satterfield and Finley led the Scots' receiving corps. Satterfield caught three passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns, as Finley added three receptions for 127 yards and two scores.
Bradford completed 14-of-23 passes on the night for 462 yards and five touchdowns.
The Scots will remain at home next Saturday as they will host No. 18 Langston at Pioneer Stadium for a 2 p.m. kickoff.
