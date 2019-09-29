O’Boye’s PK goal sends A-State to fourth straight win

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Jonesboro, Ark. (9/29/19) – Dana O’Boye scored the lone goal of the match on a penalty kick in the 28th minute as the Arkansas State soccer team held on for a 1-0 victory over Texas State, Sunday afternoon at the A-State Soccer Park.
Following the win, the Red Wolves improved to 7-3 overall and 3-0 in conference while the Bobcats fell to 4-5-2 overall and 0-2-1 in the SBC.
Riley Minard took four shots on the match, followed by Hailey Furio who took three while Sarah Sodoma added two to the Red Wolves aggressive offense. Arkansas State held an 14-9 advantage in shots as five shots fell on goal.
Abby Harris, who had two shots on the match, was fouled in the box resulting in a penalty kick. Plainfield, ill., native Dana O’Boye buried her second penalty kick of the season, giving the Red Wolves a 1-0 advantage over the Bobcats. O’Boye now has three goals on the 2019 campaign.
Megan McClure recorded one save for the home team as Heather Martin made three saves for Texas State.
Arkansas State will return to action when it travels to Georgia State Friday, Oct. 4 at the GSU Soccer Complex. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., as live stats can be viewed at astatestats.com.
