Thousands participate in St. Jude Walk/Run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - About 8,000 Memphians hit the pavement Saturday morning for the annual St. Jude Walk/Run.
Memphis is just one of dozens of cities participating in the walk/run.
The goal is simple -- raise more than $1 million to find cures and save lives of patients battling childhood cancer at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
"The research is so important because kids...people just need to be aware when it comes to childhood cancer, and if there's going to be a cure that's found. I think that it's going to be found here at St. Jude,” said Paula Head, bereaved patient parent.
Paula Head knows firsthand about the work at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
She lost her daughter, Carson, to cancer four years ago.
Now she's dedicated to keeping Carson's legacy alive by raising money for families fighting childhood cancer at St. Jude.
Five hundred teams, 325 patient families -- even some furry friends came out in support.
"An amazing part of living here is that we get to come here and support everyone. Show them that we love them and that we're here for them,” said Head.
Money raised will go toward providing lifesaving research and treatment for patients and families who never receive a bill from St. Jude.
The support also provides a tremendous amount of hope.
"When we come together like this as a family, we provide them hope. From the little kids peering out their windows today in treatment, their doctors, nurses and researchers today. They see that there’s an entire united community behind them and our mission of finding cures and saving children,” said Emily Callahan, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
