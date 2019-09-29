Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (Sept. 27th)

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week.
Watch the nominees from September 27th here.
Osceola (Stefan Coleman TD run)
Nominee number 1 is from the Game of the Week. MJ Vance sells the fake, Stefan Coleman will go all out on the play, dives for the score, Osceola beats Hoxie 41 - 14 in the 3A-3 opener.
Batesville (Ethan Ridgel TD run)
Nominee number 2 is Batesville. Ethan Ridgel finds the endzone late in the 1st quarter, he had 4 touchdowns Friday as the Pioneers upset Nettleton 56-47 in the 5A East opener. Batesville picked up their first win of 2019 and handed the Raiders their first loss.
Brookland (James Davis pick six)
Our third nominee is Brookland. James Davis jumps the route and he’ll take it back for a Bearcat pick six, they spoil Pocahontas homecoming on Friday. BHS won the 4A-3 opener
Newport (Eli Alcorn TD run)
Our final nominee is Newport. Greyhounds quarterback Eli Alcorn zigs and zags for the score. They beat Walnut Ridge 55-13 in the 3A-3 opener.
VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK
Voting starts Sunday at 4:00pm and ends Tuesday at 4:00pm. Chris will announce the winner in the Tuesday sportscasts. Yarnell’s will deliver ice cream to the winning school.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.