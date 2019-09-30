Area restaurant applies for private club permit

Area restaurant applies for private club permit
(Source: Pexels)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 30, 2019 at 9:32 AM CDT - Updated September 30 at 9:32 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A local Italian restaurant is seeking a private club permit to serve vino with its lasagna.

During the week ending Sept. 20, Tavolo Italian Ristorante, 300 Jennings Lane in Batesville, applied for a Private Club Class A permit with the Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Two other Region 8 businesses submitted applications during the same week with ABC:

  • The Horizon Bistro, 4811 E. Johnson, Jonesboro: Change of manager-Private Club Class A
  • El Puerto, 324 N. 6th St., Blytheville: Change of manager-Private Club Class A, Retail beer on-premises

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.