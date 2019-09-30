Cardinals announce postseason ticket info. for NL Championship Series

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Tickets for potential National League Championship Series games will go on sale on Wednesday, October 2 at noon.
Depending on the results from the NLDS, the Cardinals could host up to four National League Championship Series games from Oct. 11-19.
If the Cardinals advance to play the Los Angeles Dodgers, they would host the NLCS Games three, four and five at Busch Stadium on Oct. 14, 15 and 16.
If they advance to play the Washington Nationals or Milwaukee Brewers, they would host NLCS Games one, two, six and seven at Busch Stadium on Oct. 11, 12, 18 and 19.
Tickets for the potential NLCS games will be available by clicking here. Before public sale, fans can also receive ticket access for all 2019 Cardinals Postseason games by placing a deposit on new 2020 season tickets.
You can click here for the 2019 MLB Postseason calendar.
Details for tickets for possible World Series games will be announced at a later date.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.