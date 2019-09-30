Federal ruling won’t affect agreement between Craighead County and ICE

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A controversial agreement between local law enforcement and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has communities upset.
A federal judge recently blocked ICE on what they called “flawed databases.”
Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd recently enacted 287(g). This agreement with ICE allows access to use their database information to
check the statuses of immigrants.
He said having the database will allow the department to check individuals in hours instead of days.
“We have had people in jail before that’s taken us weeks and sometimes a month to identify who that person is,” he said.
Yesenia Hernandez, an immigrant advocate with Arkansas United, said the agreement with ICE authorizes Homeland Security to deputize local officers.
“There has been the talk of how even though there wasn’t an agreement before, Craighead County has been acting as a 287(g) even before this agreement was signed,” she said.
Hernandez also believes 287(g) only adds discrimination, specifically racial profiling.
“We have already been faced with discrimination and to know that law enforcement is cooperating with ICE is disheartening because Jonesboro has already been built a lot because of the Hispanic community,” she said.
Sheriff Boyd wants to reassure the community that there’s no discrimination in his department.
“We’re not out on the streets targeting individuals or anything like that,” he said. “Who we are dealing with is someone that has broken the law that comes to jail and at that point, then if we cannot properly identify them, that’s when this software comes into play.”
The Craighead County Detention Center only houses inmates. Sheriff Boyd said these inmates are all criminals who have broken the law.
“What we are looking at is targeting people who have broken the law,” he said.
Hernandez said Jonesboro has taken positive steps forward in the past, but now, she feels 287(g) throws that progress away.
“The narrative in which this is written is by people who don’t know what immigrants are going through,” she said.
The county’s taxpayers are out no money for the funding of the ICE database.
Sheriff Boyd said ICE paid for the training of two officers to utilize the data.
ICE is also responsible for the purchase, installation, and maintenance of the database.
The 287(g) agreement is a signed year-to-year program.
