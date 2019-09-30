5 small earthquakes recorded in southeast, Mo.

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Officials with the United States Geological Survey reported several earthquakes in southeast Missouri on Monday, September 30.
The two larger quakes were originally reported as 2.8 in magnitude each. They were later each downgraded to 2.7 magnitude.
The third larger quake was originally reported as a 2.7 magnitude. It was later downgraded to a 2.6 magnitude.
All five recorded earthquakes include:
- 11:18 a.m. - 2.6 magnitude earthquake southwest of Lilbourn, Mo.
- 11:21 a.m. - 1.1 magnitude earthquake south, southwest of Lilbourn, Mo.
- 11:29 a.m. - 2.7 magnitude earthquake southwest of Lilbourn, Mo.
- 11:34 a.m. - 1.8 magnitude earthquake south, southwest of Lilbourn, Mo.
- 11:57 a.m. - 2.7 magnitude earthquake west of Lilbourn, Mo.
According to the USGS, there have been 11 earthquakes in the past seven days in the Heartland.
