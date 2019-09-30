First responders get life-saving equipment

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Paragould is working hard to get their first responders ready to take the call into 911.
Money was recently budgeted for the purchase of 16 automatic external defibrillators to be placed within the fire and police departments and in the city.
- Fire Department: 4 AEDs
- Police Department: 7 AEDs
- City: 5 AEDs
The city has its life-saving AEDs placed throughout the city for trained persons to use.
Kyle Jackson, assistant fire chief, said it’s impactful to receive equipment from the city.
“The city is always great to the departments,” he said. “Usually anything we ask for, they work to get it for us, especially if it’s something to do with the safety of the citizens of Paragould.”
In addition to the AEDs, the police department received grant funding for improvements in its computer technology.
This upgrade helps first responders communicate more efficiently and effectively.
“Sometimes we’re within blocks of where an emergency call comes in for a heart attack or some kind of critical incident that comes in,” Police Captain Brent McCain said. “We can sometimes get there in faster response time than the ambulance or fire department and render first aid quicker to maybe help save their life.”
Both the AEDs and computer upgrades work together to benefit the citizens of Paragould.
