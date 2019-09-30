Gunshots ring out again in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Hot weather remains for the end of September and the first part of October.
We are going to end September with 23 days at or above 90°.
The ridge that is keeping us hot and dry will break down a little over the next few days to allow a cold front to arrive on Thursday evening.
This should knock the high temperatures to the upper 70s on Friday.
News Headlines
Tens of thousands of people flocked to downtown Jonesboro for a weekend of music, ‘que and fun.
Once again, gunshots rang out Sunday night in Jonesboro.
Clay County sheriff’s deputies and AGFC agents are searching for a missing boater on the Black River.
Low-price fashion chain Forever 21 will close more than 175 stores after filing for bankruptcy.
