Suspect arrested in Sunday night shots fired incident

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police have arrested a man suspected of opening fire in a north Jonesboro neighborhood.
Just after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a shots-fired call in the area of Melrose Street and Cedar Heights Drive.
A desk sergeant told Region 8 News there were no injuries reported.
Officers did find .380 caliber shell casings at the scene, he said.
On Monday, Sally Smith, the police department’s public information specialist, said officers arrested 28-year-old Antonio Harrell of Jonesboro on suspicion of possession of a firearm by certain persons and resisting arrest.
He is expected to appear before a Craighead County judge Monday afternoon for a probable cause hearing.
