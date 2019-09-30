Suspect arrested in Sunday night shots fired incident

JPD investigating shots fired call
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 29, 2019 at 9:05 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 10:37 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police have arrested a man suspected of opening fire in a north Jonesboro neighborhood.

Just after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a shots-fired call in the area of Melrose Street and Cedar Heights Drive.

A desk sergeant told Region 8 News there were no injuries reported.

Officers did find .380 caliber shell casings at the scene, he said.

Antonio Deandre Harrell, 28, Jonesboro Possession of a firearm by certain persons (9/29) (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

On Monday, Sally Smith, the police department’s public information specialist, said officers arrested 28-year-old Antonio Harrell of Jonesboro on suspicion of possession of a firearm by certain persons and resisting arrest.

He is expected to appear before a Craighead County judge Monday afternoon for a probable cause hearing.

