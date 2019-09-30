Laughter, hugs improve your heart health

Go ahead and laugh! A daily of dose humor can improve your heart health. Laughing dilates blood vessels, increasing blood flow and lowering blood pressure. Another thing that can help: snuggling. Snuggling with a loved one releases a stress-releasing hormone called oxytocin, which can reduce your high blood pressure. And it’s not just people hugs that count! According to a University of Maryland study, heart attack patients who had a dog were eight time more likely to be alive a year later. Also, a study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found that not getting the right amount of sleep can affect your heart health.