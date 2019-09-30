Dive teams to begin search for missing boater

Deputies, AGFC searching for missing boater
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 29, 2019 at 7:07 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 7:51 AM

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Dive teams will begin scouring the Black River in Clay County Monday morning, searching for a missing boater.

Sheriff Terry Miller tells Region 8 News that agents with Arkansas Game and Fish, using sonar, believe they have located the missing man’s boat.

Members of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team will assist in the search, he said.

Members of our team are in route to Clay County to assist the Clay County Sheriffs Office, Clay County Task Force and Arkansas Game and Fish with the missing boater on Black River

Posted by Lawrence County Sheriff's Dive Team on Monday, September 30, 2019

Miller said the man, who is from Scotland, Arkansas, and his brother were searching for mussel shells when their boat sank.

The jonboat went down near Hollands Lodge, Miller said.

The Clay County Emergency Task Force and Arkansas Game & Fish have been searching for the missing boater since 5 p.m Sunday, Sept. 29.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to be on the lookout.

Anyone with information on the missing boater’s whereabouts can contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Department at 870-598-2270.

Attention Residents near the Black River!! The Clay County 911 received a 911 call about a missing boater on the Black...

Posted by Clay County Sheriff's Department- Sheriff Terry Miller on Sunday, September 29, 2019

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.