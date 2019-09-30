Dive teams to begin search for missing boater

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Dive teams will begin scouring the Black River in Clay County Monday morning, searching for a missing boater.
Sheriff Terry Miller tells Region 8 News that agents with Arkansas Game and Fish, using sonar, believe they have located the missing man’s boat.
Members of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team will assist in the search, he said.
Miller said the man, who is from Scotland, Arkansas, and his brother were searching for mussel shells when their boat sank.
The jonboat went down near Hollands Lodge, Miller said.
The Clay County Emergency Task Force and Arkansas Game & Fish have been searching for the missing boater since 5 p.m Sunday, Sept. 29.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to be on the lookout.
Anyone with information on the missing boater’s whereabouts can contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Department at 870-598-2270.
