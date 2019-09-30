NoahStaysStrong

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - He’s still #NoahStrong.
Last year, we introduced you to Noah Reeves, a Jonesboro High School senior, diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.
On Sept. 10, 2018, Noah Reeve’s life changed forever.
After two visits to the local emergency room, Noah was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital where doctors discovered a mass on his brain.
Doctors removed 95% of the mass, but the other 5% was diagnosed as a very rare and dangerous brain tumor known as Grade 4 Glioblastoma Multiforme.
“My whole life was just flipped,” Noah said.
After the devastating diagnosis, Noah underwent half radiation and full radiation treatments, and neither worked.
“They told me that I wouldn’t live until Christmas,” Noah said.
That's when a difficult decision was made.
“I had to do something, they brought up the infusion trial,” Noah said.
Also known as immunotherapy, this trial would be a clinical trial.
“Noah is like a pioneer,” Christopher Reeves, Noah’s father, said. “He’s only the third person to start this treatment as a juvenile.”
The immunotherapy he is undergoing involves an antibody infusion.
“They take the antibodies and supercharge them somehow, and then re-inject them back into the body to teach the body how to detect, it fights cancer naturally,” Reeves said.
Noah has completed 13 rounds of treatment, and he has 34 left to go.
“He wanted to do the trial because, not only would it help him, but, it could possibly help other patients down the road,” Autumn Reeves, Noah's mother, said.
“Last year, September, compared to that, I’m a lot better now,” said Noah. “I can actually walk and talk and do things.”
Noah has had a lot of time to reflect over the year.
“Well, I was supposed to die,” Noah said. “So, I was thinking, ‘What do I need to do now? Over time, I just, I didn’t just want to die, I wanted to fight for my family and my friends.”’
And fight he did.
“He’s my hero,” Autumn said.
Noah received a hand-delivered degree from Jonesboro High School, and he also received a wish.
“I just wanted to relax, I was so cold all the time,” said Noah. “I was around 130 pounds, I was losing so much weight, I was so cold, so the only thing I could think of was a hot tub.”
When he’s not relaxing in the hot tub, or completing rounds at St. Jude, the now college freshman can be found at Arkansas State University-Newport.
“For right now, my main priority is my health,” Noah said. “It’s just awesome really, having so many people praying for me and helping me is amazing and helps so much, it does make me feel better.”
“It’s been a roller coaster for sure, lots of ups and downs, I’ve never given up hope through the whole thing,” said Christopher. “The infusions have given me hope.”
“Don’t ever let anyone put an expiration date on your child,” said Autumn. “He will prove that it’s not right. He is an amazing person. He is my heart. He’s not going to quit ever.”
Although his tumor has not reduced in size, it is stable.
“I have a feeling if anybody is going to beat Glioblastoma, it’s going to be him,” said Autumn. “He’s Noah strong.”
Noah said he is still trying to gain back control.
He isn’t able to use his right arm and he still has some trouble speaking and walking.
His future goals include driving and one day becoming a farmer.
