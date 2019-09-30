Wanted man briefly evades arrest by hiding in cave

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man wanted by U.S. Marshals briefly avoided arrest Saturday when he fled into a local cave.
But his freedom was short-lived.
According to the Independence County Sheriff’s Department, Blowing Cave near Cushman was closed Saturday so a group from Houston could film reported “paranormal activity.”
Despite multiple signs posted stating the cave was closed, the owner said two men ignored him and entered.
Jim Miller, who owns the property on which the cave is located, contacted the sheriff’s office to report the trespass.
Two deputies called to the scene entered the cave to search for the suspects. As they made their way through the narrow tunnels, the deputies slid down several slippery rocks, injuring themselves, the sheriff said.
When the deputies attempted contact with the men, according to the initial incident report, 42-year-old Joshua Vanesch of Lonoke turned around and ran further into the cave.
The other man, 35-year-old Christopher Robinson of Conway, also tried to run away but was stopped by one of the deputies. While being taken into custody, the report said Robinson initially refused to cooperate.
With the help of the Cushman Fire Department and NOMADS Cave Rescue Team, officers found Vanesch around 3 p.m. Sunday, hiding in a room of the cave.
He was taken to White River Medical Center for treatment of any injuries he might have sustained during his night in the cave then released into the custody of the sheriff’s office to await an Oct. 9 appearance in court.
Robinson was arrested on suspicion of fleeing on foot, resisting arrest, and criminal trespassing.
In addition to being wanted by U.S. Marshals, Vanesch was on the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office’s most wanted list for violating his probation.
Vanesch’s 27-year-old girlfriend, Stephanie K. Gibson of Clinton, was also arrested and cited with obstructing governmental operations for claiming she did not know him and told deputies she thought his name was Will or William.
Despite being well explored, Blowing Cave is considered dangerous and difficult to maneuver.
In 2016, three Arkansas State University students lost their way while spelunking and spent a long night trapped inside the cold cave. The three huddled together to keep warm.
Following their rescue, Independence County first responders underwent intensive cave training to rescue someone lost in one of the county’s hundreds of caves.
