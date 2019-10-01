A-State to hold several town hall meetings regarding Strategic Plan

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Arkansas State University will host several town hall meetings in October to receive feedback on draft proposals for A-State's next strategic plan.
The meetings are open to faculty, staff, students, and alumni.
According to a news release, each constituent group will have their own meeting to discuss draft goals, provide feedback on those goals, and make other suggestions related to the draft plan.
The times for those meetings are as follows:
- A-State Students -- Monday, Oct. 21, from 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
- A-State Staff – Monday, Oct. 21, from 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
- A-State Faculty – Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m.
- A-State Alumni – Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.
Those wanting to read over the draft goals of the strategic plan in advance of their group’s meeting, visit www.astate.edu/strategicplan.
Locations for each meeting will be determined soon.
