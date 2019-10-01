Arkansas State women’s golf 6th after 2nd Round at Johnie Imes Invitational

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Arkansas State women’s golf senior Grayson Gladden shot a second round 70 (-2) Tuesday to climb to a tie for sixth in the individual standings at Johnie Imes Invitational played at the Club at Old Hawthorne.
Gladden entered the day tied for 30th after a first round 76 (+4), but climbed up the leaderboard to a tie for sixth by carding the 2-under 70. Gladden entered with top-10 finishes in each of the first two tournaments this season. Sophomore Olivia Schmidt carded a second round 75 (+3) and has a two-round total of 150 (+6) to rank tied for 14th. Freshman Elise Schultz is tied for tied for 27th at 153 (+9) with junior Maria Jose Atristain Vega tied for 34th one stroke behind at 154 (+10). Freshman Kayla Burke is tied for 52nd at 159 (+15).
The Red Wolves turned in a second round 302 (+14) and have a two-round total of 603 (+26) to stand tied for sixth among the 15 teams in the field. A-State is five strokes behind FIU and Northern Illinois for fourth while host Missouri holds the lead at 2-over (579).
The final round of the three-day tournament begins Wednesday at 8:00 a.m. For the latest on A-State women’s golf, follow on Twitter (@AStateGolf), Facebook (/AStateWGolf) and Instagram (AStateWGolf).
Johnie Imes Invitational | The Club at Old Hawthorne | Columbia, Mo.
T6. Arkansas State | 301-302=603 (+27)
T6. Grayson Gladden | 76-70=146 (+2)
T14. Olivia Schmidt | 75-75=150 (+6)
T27. Elise Schultz | 75-78=153 (+9)
T34. Maria Jose Atristain Vega | 76-79= 154 (+10)
T52. Kayla Burke | 80-79=159 (+15)
