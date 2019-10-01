Arkansas State women’s golf 6th after 2nd Round at Johnie Imes Invitational

Gladden entered the day tied for 30th after a first round 76 (+4), but climbed up the leaderboard to a tie for sixth by carding the 2-under 70. Gladden entered with top-10 finishes in each of the first two tournaments this season. Sophomore Olivia Schmidt carded a second round 75 (+3) and has a two-round total of 150 (+6) to rank tied for 14th. Freshman Elise Schultz is tied for tied for 27th at 153 (+9) with junior Maria Jose Atristain Vega tied for 34th one stroke behind at 154 (+10). Freshman Kayla Burke is tied for 52nd at 159 (+15).