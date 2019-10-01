A Better Region: Settling the wet/dry debate in Craighead County

(KAIT) -The decision to allow alcohol sales at the Malco Theater in Jonesboro has become quite the political lightning rod.
If you ask us, the entire wet/dry process is a bit hypocritical.
Craighead County is technically a dry county; dry meaning no alcohol sales.
Prohibition in the United States ended with the passing of the 21st amendment in 1933.
Prohibition began in Craighead County in 1944 when the county was voted dry.
I’ve heard stories over the years from World War II veterans about their dismay of returning home from war, getting off the train in downtown Jonesboro and realizing what had happened.
For years, Craighead County remained dry, well, unless you were a member of a country club or the handful of night clubs, and then in recent years, laws changed to make it easier for restaurants to get private club status to serve alcohol.
What we have today is one of the dampest dry counties anywhere.
So we have to ask ourselves “What’s the point?” Well, the point is the alcohol sales laws are hypocritical.
If the county is wet, then it’s wet. If it’s dry, then that means no alcohol sales period.
So let’s clear up the laws, let voters decide if the county is wet or dry and be done with it.
