City of Jonesboro, JPD to host public forum regarding gang activity

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A forum created by Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin and the Jonesboro Police Department will work to discuss and combat gang activity.
According to a news release, a public forum will take place at the Nettleton High School Performing Arts Center on Monday, Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
The program will provide information that can help community leader, educators, and law enforcement to respond to signs and actions of gang activity.
Several notable forum speakers at the event include:
- Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott
- Craighead County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Grant DeProw
- Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Charlene Davidson Henry
- Task force Commander and Jonesboro police Lt. Kenneth Oldham.
Earlier this year, several regional law enforcement agencies created the Organized Criminal Activity Task Force, designed to identify and target gangs involved in various crimes.
The speakers will discuss gang signs and activities, with a question and answer session included.
