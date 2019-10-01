Consulate helps Jonesboro community

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Hispanic Center of Jonesboro saw lots of foot traffic through its doors Tuesday by taking advantage of services available.
The Consulate of Mexico in Little Rock visited Jonesboro to provide easier access to passports, birth certificates, and boarding cards.
Vice Consul Rodrigo Morales says it’s a better way to serve the community and keep people from traveling.
"We’re not making them drive all the way to Little Rock, pay for gas, pay for a meal and maybe even lose a day at work,” he said.
The traveling services started in 2014 and they serve a large area. Arkansas, eastern Oklahoma, and western Tennessee are all within the consulate’s jurisdiction.
The services will be available at the Hispanic Center from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. until Friday, Oct. 4. Appointments are suggested. To make one, call (870) 931-1884.
