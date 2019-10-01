Conway all-state guard Caleb London commits to Arkansas State

CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the top basketball players in the Natural State is thinking scarlet and black.
Conway senior guard Caleb London committed to Arkansas State on Monday night. He had offers from Little Rock, Tulsa, & SMU to name a few.
London is a two-time All-State selection for the Wampus Cats (2018 & 2019). He averaged 18 points, 6 rebounds, & 3 assists last season. Conway won 20 games, finished 2nd in the 6A Central, and fell to eventual champion Fort Smith Northside in the 6A State Semifinals.
Caleb shot 47% from the field this summer for Woodz Elite in the Nike EYBL. He had 6 games in double figures, including a 12 pt, 5 reb performance vs. Team Takeover at the Peach Jam.
He’s the 3rd hoops commit for Mike Balado’s Red Wolves this month. Northwest Florida State’s Indrek Sunelik verballed with A-State on September 29th. Wallace State’s Markise Davis committed on September 23rd Sunelik & Davis are both 6’7”
