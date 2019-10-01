Crisis intervention team training for Three Rivers and Current River

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Crisis Intervention Team councils of Three Rivers and Current Rivers will be holding training from Sept. 30 until Oct. 4.
According to the CIT councils, training will be held at Black River Coliseum at 301 South 5th Street in Poplar Bluff, Mo. from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.
The training is a 40-hour course focusing on training law enforcement in the basics of handling incidents involving individuals in a behavioral health crisis. CIT training improves the safety of law enforcement, individuals, family members and citizens within the community.
It also helps reduce the stigma and the need for further involvement in the criminal justice system. This forum provides effective problem solving for interactions between the criminal justice and mental health care system.
To register, you can contact the Carter County Sheriff’s Office at 573-323-4510 or the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at 573-785-8444.
