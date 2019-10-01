Efforts to unite law and communities through National Night Out

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - National Night out got everyone together in the city of Jonesboro through food and fun activities.
Both the Jonesboro fire and police departments were ready to get out and about in local neighborhoods.
The goal is to build trust between local law enforcement and the people they serve.
The event came to a close but the efforts to build the trust and relationships are constantly ongoing.
For Judy Casteel, she’s passionate about students being comfortable around law enforcement.
“If they have an issue say at school or in their neighborhood if it’s somebody that they’ve met before and they have a level of comfort with, that’s one of the big things National Night Out hopes to promote,” she said.
Casteel said the efforts from the departments do not go unnoticed.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.