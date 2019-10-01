Greene County man charged with sexual assault of 14-year-old

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A 52-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault in the second degree involving a 14-year-old.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Randal Carl Watson is charged with sexual assault in the second degree.
Paragould police say a 14-year-old girl told the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline and told them that Watson had sexual contact with her.
No location was given.
The girl told police that Watson told her, "she was not to say anything about the incident."
The girl's mother provided the police with an incriminating email she had received from Watson.
Watson is being held on a $75,000 bond and is not to have any contact with the victim.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.