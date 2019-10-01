Late September storms impacting rice, cotton crops throughout Region 8

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Heavy rain and winds during the last week of September affected crops in several Region 8 counties.
According to a report from content partner Talk Business & Politics, the National Weather Service reported on Sept. 26, more than six counties received at least one to four inches of rain, with as much as five inches being reported in central Jackson County.
Brandon Thiesse, staff chair for the Craighead County Cooperative Extension Service office, reported the western half of Craighead County received two inches of rain Sept. 25.
Most of his concerns drifted towards cotton, with most of the rice already harvested.
“Heavy wind and rain will pull the lint right out of the bolls if this continues,” Thiesse said. “We’re right on the front end of harvest, so we don’t need any more of this stuff. It needs to get out of here, so we can get to pickin’.”
Jarrod Hardke, a rice agronomist for the Univ. of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said he noticed damage to several unharvested rice acres when he toured several fields in northern Arkansas.
“Wind and rain did a number on remaining rice in the field,” Hardke said. “Fields ready for harvest have anywhere from small patches to large swaths of downed rice. This will slow down harvest in these fields and increase wear and tear on combines.”
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.