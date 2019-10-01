Local animal shelter howling over funding cuts

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We tied a record high yesterday and should at least tie another one today if not beat it by a degree or two.
We’re already forecast to beat the record high for Wednesday.
Thankfully, HOTober looks to last about three days.
Relief is on the way.
News Headlines
An animal shelter in Cross County voiced their frustration after the city cut their funding.
Mayor Harold Perrin and the Jonesboro Police Department want to hear from residents on how to fight gang activity.
Following a Region 8 investigation, the Department of Human Services has taken control of two privately-owned nursing facilities.
