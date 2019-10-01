Lyon’s Gomez wins Sooner Conference Special Teams Player of the Week honors

Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
OKLAHOMA CITY – Lyon College football junior punter/kicker, Ignacio Gomez, was named as the Sooner Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week after helping the Scots to a 53-45 victory over Texas Wesleyan this past weekend. It is the third time in his career he has earned SAC Player of the Week honors.
Gomez was perfect on the night as he converted 4-of-4 field goal attempts and 5-of-5 point after touchdown attempts. His four field goals made are the most in a single game for the Scots in the modern-era. Gomez connected on a game-long 40-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. Gomez helped the Scots control field position for much of the game as he accounted for four punts for 162 yards, including a 53-yard punt. He also had 11 kickoffs for 565 yards and three touchbacks.
Gomez ranks first in the NAIA in total field goals (9) and third in total scoring for kickers (37).
The Scots will end their two-game home stand this weekend when they host No. 17 Langston at 2 p.m. at Pioneer Stadium.
