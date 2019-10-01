Lyon’s Gomez wins Sooner Conference Special Teams Player of the Week honors

Gomez was perfect on the night as he converted 4-of-4 field goal attempts and 5-of-5 point after touchdown attempts. His four field goals made are the most in a single game for the Scots in the modern-era. Gomez connected on a game-long 40-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. Gomez helped the Scots control field position for much of the game as he accounted for four punts for 162 yards, including a 53-yard punt. He also had 11 kickoffs for 565 yards and three touchbacks.