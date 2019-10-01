Man faces charges in August armed robbery

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces aggravated robbery and battery charges after the victim said the man assaulted him in August.
A probable cause affidavit states Jonesboro police responded to the 800-block of South Patrick Street on Aug. 22 due to an assault in progress.
The victim told police that the suspect, later identified as Freddie Trice, robbed him.
The victim said Trice came to his home and rang the doorbell. He let him in and once inside, the victim told police Trice pointed a gun at him.
“Trice demanded money from the victim and was able to eventually get a small amount of cash,” the affidavit said.
Trice then hit the victim in the face with the gun and threatened to kill him, the affidavit said.
On Monday, Sept. 30, Trice appeared before Judge David Boling, who found probable cause to charge him with aggravated robbery, 2nd-degree battery, and 1st-degree terroristic threatening.
His bond was set at $100,000 cash/surety.
