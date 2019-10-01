Man wanted in Mo., accused of exposing 8-month-old to fentanyl

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is wanted in St. Louis County, Missouri after police said he exposed an infant to fentanyl.
Portis Williams faces charges of endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest. Police said Williams is not in custody.
He is accused of exposing an 8-month-old to fentanyl. Police said this caused cardiac arrest and brain damage for the infant.
The child remains hospitalized.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 1-636-529-8210.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.