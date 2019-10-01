New chief patrolling streets of Swifton

SWIFTON, Ark. (KAIT) - A new police chief is patrolling the streets of Swifton months after the previous chief resigned after a profanity-filled video made its rounds on social media.
In response to an FOIA request from Region 8 News, officials with the city of Swifton confirmed Vernon Moore is the new chief.
Moore began as interim chief on July 30, 2019 and was hired full-time days later on Aug. 5, 2019.
The former chief, JR Moody, resigned over a video posted on Facebook and YouTube. It showed him angrily confronting a driver while he was off-duty. Moody resigned shortly after the video gained thousands of views.
