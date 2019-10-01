Officers are urging you to keep your receipts and serial numbers handy during the holidays

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Do you keep your receipts after buying things? Officers said, with the holiday season just around the corner it’s important to keep them handy.
If you're a receipt keeper or not police says it's a good idea to start, especially around the holidays.
Linda Koch said, she keeps all her receipts as evidence just in case something happens.
"It's very important whether it's buying gas, if I go to the store or if I make purchases for my home," she said.
She said it’s a good way to keep a record of things.
"If somebody accidentally gets a hold debit, credit card number that way I have something to look back on," Koch said.
Sargent Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau police department said, "It's always beneficial for us as investigators anytime anybody retains any type of receipt."
He said it's important to keep receipts, and record of serial numbers of electronic items.
Hann explained, “Someone can report an iPhone stolen well there is a large number of iPhone that are white, silver, black without that identifying number we have no way to really verify and guarantee that it’s the item stolen from that victim.”
He said, with the holiday's right around the corner people should have receipts stored in a safe place.
"There is a slight increase in thefts especially in electronic thefts close to the holidays," Hann said.
Koch said she knows it makes the officer’s job easier in the event of a theft the reason why she keeps everything.
"I always make an envelope with all the receipts that I have bought for that year or the years past," Koch said.
Hann said it’s a great idea to enter serial numbers of electronic items into your smartphone or get an app that stores them
As for how long to keep receipts, police said as long as your property keeps its value.
