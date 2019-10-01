U.S. Steel takes step toward Big River Steel ownership

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - United States Steel Corp. of Pittsburg has taken the first step in acquiring Big River Steel.
On Tuesday, the company announced it purchased a $700 million stake in the company located in Mississippi County.
Under the agreement, according to Arkansas Business, U.S. Steel formed a joint venture partnership with Big River Steel’s owners, and will take 49.9% ownership interest in that partnership.
It has a call option buy the remaining 50.1% within the next four years, U.S. Steel stated in a news release.
“Our new partnership with Big River is designed to accelerate our strategy to offer our customers the ‘best of both’ by bringing together the capabilities of integrated and mini mill steel production,” said David B. Burritt, president and chief executive officer of U.S. Steel.
"U.S. Steel's decision to partner with us through this investment in Big River is a decisive vote of confidence in our company, our vision and our people," Big River CEO Dave Stickler said.
The deal is expected to close on Oct. 31.
