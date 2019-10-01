Wynne animal group asking community for help

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) -Leaders of a Cross County animal shelter voiced their frustration after the city cut their funding.
According to a report from NBC-affiliate KARK, the Wynne mayor and city council held a special meeting and decided to no longer fund the Wynne Animal Rescue.
For almost a decade, the rescue handled the city's animal control.
“We did not ask them to shut down and we did ask them to come and negotiate and unfortunately negotiations have failed at this time,” said Mayor Jennifer Hobbs.
Animal Shelter Director Dr. Michael Norris said they had a contract with the city that ran to February 2020.
"The city was unhappy with the way animal control is being handled, but the city didn’t just cancel animal control, they canceled all funds to the Wynne Friends of the Animals,” said Norris.
The city gave the shelter around $75,000 a year, but Norris said even those funds were too low to keep the shelter going, even though the shelter also received outside donations.
Mayor Hobbs said she’s willing to negotiate. For now, the shelter has asked the community for help or they intend to shut down.
