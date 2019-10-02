Added security for children at local school

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Greene County Tech Primary School is getting serious about their security by adding technology to their first line of defense.
The school’s Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) has added security measures over the years, from U-Locks to bar doors from intruders to a new system called Raptor Technology.
The upgrade houses personal information until the visitor checks out of the building.
Identification is immediately asked for by the office secretary, then taken and scanned. Information is added to the website detailing where the visitor is going.
In just one click, the school can see who is in the building and where they should be.
Parent Involvement for GCT Primary Rebecca Murry said its all done with the students’ best interest in mind.
“It provides a safer environment for our students and our staff throughout the day to know who’s in the building,” she said.
A neat feature to the Raptor Technology is the thermal badge the information is printed on.
After two hours, the information fades away, keeping people from sharing or reusing the badges.
The PTO raised money for the nearly $3,000 system. Now, to upkeep the website and thermal ID cards, the school has to pay for them.
Officials said that 3,000 badges cost $100 while the website renewal per year is $500.
