Arkansas State men’s & women’s basketball continue preseason practice

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -
Basketball practice continues at The Bank for both Arkansas State teams.
They’ll tip off the season Wednesday, November 6th with a doubleheader at First National Bank Arena. The men will face Arkansas-Monticello while the ladies host Central Baptist.
Mike Balado (3rd season as A-State men’s basketball coach) on what he wants to accomplish the first week of practice
“You know, cleaning up the offense, I think that’s big. I think right now we’re much more ahead than we were last year defensively. I think we’ve got great team concepts and we’ve got everybody bought in as far as guarding the way I want to guard. So there’s no loose ends on the defensive end. On the offensive end, we’ve got to get our guys getting more shots up and shooting better from the 3 point line. I think that’s something attributed to the defense doing a good job in practice, but we’ve got to be able to make shots from long range. I’m very happy with our post play. Those guys are coming along really well, JJ Matthews, Lony Francis, and Malik Brevard and Jake Scoggins and Antwon Jackson, are all doing really really well. But our guards need to kinda step it up a little bit as far as the offensive end.”
Matt Daniel (1st season as A-State women’s basketball coach) on the buy-in
“It’s growing every day, you can see it growing. And you can see it when they do what we ask them to do and they have success, and there’s a light bulb of like, oh that was easy. Because things look a little bit different, but we’ll get there. We’re going to be really solid. We want to take care of the ball on the offense end, but we want to be really solid and not hurt ourselves, defensive rebounding, secure the basketball. Then try to take care of it on the other end, get shots on goal.”
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.