Arkansas State practices Tuesday, Omar Bayless wins a national honor

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football went back to work Tuesday afternoon.
NFL scouts were on hand to watch the 2 plus hour session. Omar Bayless can add another honor to his laurels. He won the fan vote for the Kia Player of the Month. The national accolade is handed out by the College Football Hall of Fame.
Layne Hatcher is looking to build off of a stellar 1st start. He threw the most passing yards (440) of any quarterback in FBS in Week 5.
Arkansas State travels to Atlanta to face Georgia State. Kickoff is Saturday at 2:30pm on ESPN+
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.