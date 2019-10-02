Arkansas State QB Layne Hatcher gearing up for 2nd career start

Hatcher threw two interceptions in the victory at Troy. He says that his footwork is one of several things he wants to correct. “The biggest problem we saw in game 1 was my feet, just getting a little antsy, maybe a little uncomfortable in the pocket,” he said. “So I think that’s something that can settle in a lot going into game 2. Once you get another week, you get the confidence of a win, then now you’ve seen everything at least once, so you’re going to be a little bit calmer in the pocket.”