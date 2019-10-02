Arkansas State QB Layne Hatcher gearing up for 2nd career start

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re three days away from Red Wolves and Panthers in Atlanta. So fittingly lets talk about #3.
Layne Hatcher put the nation on notice in his first start. His 440 passing yards were the most among any FBS quarterback in Week 5.
His 4 touchdowns fueled a 50-43 Arkansas State victory at Troy. Hatcher is nominated for the Manning Award quarterback of the week.
The Pulaski Academy alum is taking a simple approach to his 2nd career start. “The receivers, you saw the plays. It was SportsCenter Top 10 all day, they were making great plays and making it really easy on me, taking all the pressure off of me,” Hatcher said after Tuesday’s practice. “So I think this week I just want to improve my game, make it easier on those guys because they made it easier on me last week. I’m going to see if I can return the favor a little bit. Just try to get the ball in their hands as much as possible.”
Hatcher threw two interceptions in the victory at Troy. He says that his footwork is one of several things he wants to correct. “The biggest problem we saw in game 1 was my feet, just getting a little antsy, maybe a little uncomfortable in the pocket,” he said. “So I think that’s something that can settle in a lot going into game 2. Once you get another week, you get the confidence of a win, then now you’ve seen everything at least once, so you’re going to be a little bit calmer in the pocket.”
Arkansas State (3-2 overall, 1-0 Sun Belt) travels to Atlanta to face Georgia State (2-2 overall, 0-1 SBC). Kickoff is Saturday at 2:30pm on ESPN+.
