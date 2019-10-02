Contest for new SUV underway for JPD officer, K9 partner

Dustin Smith and K9 Officer Rico (Source: Jonesboro Police via Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 1, 2019 at 7:26 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 7:26 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro officer and his K9 partner need your vote as part of a special contest.

According to a Facebook post from Jonesboro police, K9 Unit Investigator Dustin Smith and K9 partner Rico are finalists for the Vested Interest in K9s 2019 SUV Giveaway.

Voting began Tuesday and runs through Oct. 31 and you can vote once per day.

The winner receives a brand new Chevy Tahoe SUV with a police pursuit package and customized for a K9 Unit.

To vote for Smith and his K9 partner, click here.

