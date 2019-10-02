County working to aid rural roads

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Road work in Greene County has officials wanting to do more, but it must involve the community to get it done, an official said Wednesday.
The quorum court and county judge work together to create budgets and are expected to work within that set amount.
Justices appropriated $450,000 was given to Greene County Judge Rusty McMillon to maintain paved roads in the county.
While he remains in the budget, he said the community must be involved in vastly improved roadways.
“I can get the water draining off of it properly if I can get the tree and the shrubs and the overgrowth and the fences all pulled back,” he said. “Get it off that encroachment in the roadway, we will see better roadways and that’s what it’s going to take.”
Getting property 25 feet away from the center line of the road can get crews in to properly build and maintain ditches. The work will ensure water can get off the road quickly, saving the county money in maintenance, officials have said.
Judge McMillon currently has crews working in the county, but he said with work, comes money.
“After you pave [the road], it costs $6,300 per year per mile,” he said. “That’s up over $1,000 where those estimates were in 2016 as compared to 2018.”
The $450,000 is only for the maintenance of the roads, not paving gravel roads.
“We’re not in a position, where we can be aggressive in paving roads,” he said. “We need to maintain the ones we have right now which means we have to have the money to be able to go out there and do that.”
Judge McMillon said he works with companies that grade the roads, meaning they come in and survey the existing roads to see how badly they’re in need of work.
He then takes that information to the quorum court to remind them of worse areas in the county.
The judge said he wants to continue doing work within the county by working together with other officials.
