Crews respond to drowning on Black River

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Clay County authorities, along with state emergency crews, have responded to the scene of a drowning in which a body has been recovered, according to Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller.
Emergency crews went to the railroad trussel crossing on the Black River 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. Miller said the person recovered is from the Marmaduke area.
Miller said the Clay County Coroner’s office also went to the scene and has the body. The body will be sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s office in Little Rock for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
