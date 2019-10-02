Empower fiber line shot, repairs to cause outage in Black Rock, Lynn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Gunshots to a fiber optic line delivering internet and TV service to some in Lawrence County will require immediate repairs.
Empower, the new service provided by Craighead Electric, discovered damage caused by gunshots on its fiber line.
The company said on Facebook that crews are working to gather material and quickly replace the line.
The repairs will require a service outage for empower customers in Black Rock and Lynn.
The outage will begin at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 and last into early Thursday morning.
“While we do not think this was intentional, we want to take this opportunity to remind the public that intentionally interfering with telecommunication operations is a federal crime,” the company said in its Facebook post.
