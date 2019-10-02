FFN Game of the Week preview: Valley View

Week 6 of Football Friday Night is headlined by a 5A East showdown. 4-0 Valley View hosts 3-1 Forrest City in our Game of the Week.
Matthew Schwartz visited Blazers practice Monday afternoon.
It’s one of 14 games in the spotlight on FFN. You can watch it Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News app.
Football Friday Night - October 4th
Game of the Week: Forrest City at Valley View
Jacksonville at Jonesboro
West Memphis at Searcy
Nettleton at Blytheville
Westside at Pocahontas
Brookland at Trumann
Wynne at Greene County Tech
Paragould at Batesville
Rivercrest at Gosnell
Harrisburg at Piggott
Hoxie at Newport
Osceola at Walnut Ridge
McCrory at Marked Tree
New Madrid County Central at Kennett
