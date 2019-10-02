Free walk-in flu shot clinics set for veterans

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center (VAMC) wants to help American veterans avoid the flu.
The VAMC, 1500 N. Westwood Blvd. in Poplar Bluff, will host free walk-in flu shot clinics during the week of Oct. 14-18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
They will also provide free shots at its community clinics, including Paragould and Pocahontas, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.
“We are trying to make it easy for our veterans to stay healthy,” said Ashley Aubuchon, manager of the VA’s Health Promotion Disease Prevention Program. “We hope the added convenience of just dropping in for a quick, free flu shot will encourage our patients to protect themselves and their loved ones by getting immunized.”
Those unable to attend the flu shot clinics may still receive them through primary or urgent care.
