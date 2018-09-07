Front #1 Arrives Today

After a record-setting Wednesday, temperatures are trending cooler today. We won’t notice a huge difference, but highs only make it as high as the low 90s with some staying in the upper 80s. Winds will switch to the north as our first front moves through. The cooler air filters in overnight and we’ll wake up near 60 degrees in the morning. Highs only make it to near 80 for Friday. Football Friday Night will feel very nice. Temperatures rebound a bit on Saturday with highs near 90. Rain chances are highest on Sunday leading to cloudy skies and cooler weather. Fall weather lovers, early next week is what you’ve been waiting for. Behind front #2, highs will only make it to the low 70s with upper 40s possible for some as you head out the door in the mornings. Take that “Hotober”!