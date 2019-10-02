Grizzlies open first training camp with new head coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Day one of training camp for the new-look Memphis Grizzlies is also day one for the team’s head coach Taylor Jenkins.
The former San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks assistant is the man in charge of Memphis’ attempt to return to prominence in the Association. Jenkins’ resume includes a Spurs G-League playoff run as head coach, and an NBA Summer League Championship with the Grizzlies.
But now he’s the top man on the bench on the big club in Memphis.
“First thing we tackled was our transition defense,” Jenkins said. “We want to establish that’s the core of what we want to do. We want to be a really good defensive team. And through that, communication will be the overarching thing on defense. Communication is big for us. We want to lay our foundation with defense in transition, pick and roll defense, our man-to-man defense. And then we jumped into our offense.”
Jenkins says Forward Kyle Anderson was full go in practice Tuesday. He’s coming off a serious shoulder operation that cost him the last 30 games of last season.
The Grizzlies first preseason game is Sunday vs Maccabi-Haifah, 2 p.m. at FedExForum.
